PATTON — An Irvona man is dead following a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning in Chest Township, Cambria County.
State Police at Ebensburg reported they were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on Saint Lawrence Road.
They said the 2005 Dodge Caravan, driven by Sherman G. Holes, 70, of Irvona, was traveling northbound on the highway when the vehicle left the road while rounding a curve.
The vehicle struck a tree and came to rest after striking a cement porch of a residence and catching fire. Holes, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people inside the home were able to extinguish the fire.