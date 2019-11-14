IRVONA — An Irvona family lost their home in a Wednesday afternoon fire.
Irvona Vol. Fire Co. Chief Dudley Spencer II reported the department was dispatched to 25 White St., Irvona at approximately 1:30 p.m. for a fully involved structure fire.
“When we arrived on scene there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor,” Spencer said.
The home is owned by Mark Peterson. Four family members — three adults and an infant — were living in the home but only one adult was at home at the time of the fire. He was able to escape safely before firefighters arrived on scene. The family was displaced and is staying with relatives.
Spencer said the home is a total loss. He said the fire marshal conducted an investigation of the scene early Wednesday evening but said no determination has been made as to the cause and no damage estimate was available.
It is unknown if the home or its contents were insured.
In addition to Irvona, firefighters from companies including Glendale of Coalport, Madera, Houtzdale, Ramey, Westover, Mahaffey and Ashville of Cambria County were on scene. Irvona and Curwensville ambulance services were on standby as was the Rapid Intervention Team from Ashville Fire Co. Spencer said the RIT is a trained group who wait at a fire scene in the event there is an emergency involving firefighters. There were no reported injuries.
Spencer said it took several hours to extinguish the blaze. “The fire had a lot of extensions into the various floors of the home. It took a while. The guys there did a great job and they did it safely.”