IRVONA — Irvona Volunteer Fire Co. is grieving the loss of one of the company’s lifetime members.
Don Welsh, 84, of Irvona died Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Chief Dudley Spencer II said Welsh was extremely dedicated to the fire company.
“He had 50 to 60 years as a member of the fire company. Up until about a year ago, he was active and still coming around to run calls with us,” Spencer said.
An Irvona Volunteer Fire Co. member becomes a life member when they have had a minimum of 25 years of serve, Spencer noted. He said Welsh was one of a small nucleus of the company’s lifetime members.
In later years, Welsh served as part of the company’s contingent.
“He was mainly an equipment driver or a pump operator,” he explained.
His daughter, Carrie Welsh of Irvona, said her father was “very committed” to the Irvona Volunteer Fire Co.
“I remember him serving as chief and assistant chief. He was always ready to go any time the alarm sounded,” she said.
A tribute on the company’s Facebook page notes, “(Welsh) was a great man who did a lot for the community and the fire company.”
The company’s station on Julia Street in Irvona is draped in black in remembrance of Welsh. Company members will perform a memorial service Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. during visitation at the Gibbons Funeral Home, Coalport, he said. Spencer said fire company members will have several readings and take part in a last call ceremony.
“The fire company really appreciates Don’s years of service and offers condolences to his family,” Spencer said.
In lieu of flowers, his family suggests contributions be made to the Irvona Volunteer Fire Company in his memory.