IRVONA — Irvona’s annual Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 17. This is the second year for the celebration that is held at Elderberry Park — located at 5 Railroad St., Irvona. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival is sponsored by the Irvona Event Committee. Committee Member Amanda Chutko reported last year’s event was well supported and the committee opted to bring it back for a second year.
“We want this to be an annual event for the borough residents. We had a great turnout last year,” she explained.
She said all vendors will be spaced out to allow for social distancing.
There will be approximately 40 vendors selling items, including a variety of food, jewelry, crafts, home decor, cleaning products, candles, makeup, woodcrafts and health and wellness items.
The event committee will sponsor several contests. Those interested in registering for any of the contests can contact the committee through its Facebook page.
The festival includes a beautiful baby contest open to newborns to those age 2. Registration will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct. 17. Participants are asked to bring a container decorated with the contestant’s photo to collect monetary votes. Visitors will vote for the winner using change. First, second and third place trophies will be awarded to the babies that collect the most money.
A pie eating contest is also planned, Chutko said. The registration fee is $5 per participant. Registrations for the contest will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 16. The winner will receive a trophy and a gift card.
A new event this year will be a scarecrow decorating contest. The contest is open to all ages. Participants should bring a scarecrow they have created along with any props for the display and a collection container for votes. Visitors can vote for their favorite by casting monetary votes. A prize will be awarded for the best entry.
A kid’s costume contest will return. All participants will receive a treat. First, second and third prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in three age categories, newborn to age 3, age 4-8 and age 9-14.
There will also be games, a 50/50 drawing and a raffle conducted by the committee.