IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council was updated on progress in getting reimbursed for damage done to Elderberry Park.
At Thursday’s meeting, Secretary Amber Diehl reported she is working with the claims department for Werner Enterprises to be reimbursed for defacement caused by two of the company’s trucks during deliveries to the Dollar General store in Irvona.
Diehl and Council President Dan Smith told The Progress on two separate occasions during January and February, drivers making deliveries to the store got their trucks stuck — causing huge ruts to the park’s grassy area. One of the drivers also left litter in the area that had to be removed.
Council discussed placing a barrier created from stone near the site where the trucks became stuck. Smith said stone would deter the driver’s of trucks making future deliveries to the store from parking at the park.
“If they back over top of those rocks, they’ll know it,” Smith told council.