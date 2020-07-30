IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council approved participating in a grant application for the demolition of blighted structures.
At a special meeting Wednesday, council voted unanimously to support the Glendale Industrial Development Authority in its endeavor to secure grant funding to eliminate blighted structures in the five municipalities that make up its membership area — Irvona and Coalport boroughs and Beccaria, White and Reade townships.
GIDA member Mary Tatum told council she plans to submit an application Friday on behalf of GIDA to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Blight Remediation Program. The application will request $300,000 to eliminate up to 10 dilapidated and unsafe structures in the five municipalities. Grants will be awarded in spring 2021.
The application funds will be shared so that each municipality can demolish two falling-down buildings located on land with delinquent property taxes. The grant funds will also pay for costs including reimbursing each municipality for the purchase of properties from their respective county’s tax repository, the services of a property abstractor to ensure no liens exist on any of the properties, liability insurance coverage for each municipality and other expenses, such as permits and any legal work, associated with securing the properties or building demolition.
Tatum told council all five municipalities are supporting GIDA’s application. Each will have an initial expense to purchase the properties in their municipalities but will be reimbursed for their financial outlays.
Tatum said Irvona Borough currently has one property in Clearfield County’s tax repository — a home on Emma Street. That house has been the topic of conversation of several council meetings because of its extremely poor state. Council also said Wednesday, there is a house on Haupt Street that is also in substandard condition and has delinquent property taxes.
“If we can get the funding and everyone can take down two blighted structures, that’s a start and there will be tangible evidence of unified progress. We can start small and go big,” Tatum said.
Mayor John Cramer said he believed many residents would also support the program.
“A lot of people in the community want these blighted properties gone because it makes the community look bad,” Cramer said.