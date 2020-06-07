IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council continues to prepare to replace the Hopkins Street bridge.
Secretary Amber Diehl recently reported she has been working with the state Department of Transportation’s Municipal Services to complete paperwork required to advertise for a consulting engineer for the project.
Council has been working with PennDOT for several years to launch the project that would replace the span over North Whitmer Run and has been looking for funding for the borough’s match for the grant.
The bridge is scheduled to be replaced next year, although there is a possibility the start date could be moved up because of the continual deterioration of the bridge’s deck and infrastructure.
The borough has received a grant for $1,050,000 but needs to secure matching funds totaling approximately $400,000.
In 2018, the bridge was closed for a time because of concerns about the safety and stability of the structure. It was able to reopen because of provisional repairs that were made.
Hopkins Street is the sole access to approximately 30 homes along the street as well as the Irvona Municipal Authority’s treatment plant also located there.
Also in 2018, the Clearfield County Commissioners authorized $118,000 from the county’s share of Act 13 gas well impact fees for the bridge project. At that time, council authorized a $10,000 withdrawal from the borough’s reserve for the project as a good-will gesture.