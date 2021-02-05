IRVONA — Although brighter days and warmer weather seems far off on these wintery days, Irvona Borough Council is preparing for better weather by making plans to replace children’s swings at Elderberry Park.
At Thursday’s council meeting, borough Secretary/Treasurer Amber Diehl said to council the swings have needed to be changed because of their poor condition.
“We received a lot of complaints,” she explained, adding, “I thought I would bring it up now before spring comes so we can work on it.”
She said she has been doing some research and believes the cost to install approximately 10 to 12 swings that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, hardware and prepare the area around the frame is approximately $5,000.
She inquired whether the Irvona Event Committee would be interested fundraising to help raise the monies needed for the swing project.
Councilwoman and committee Member Amanda Chutko said she could present it to the committee and ask whether they would take the fundraising project on. Mayor John Cramer told Chutko he is willing to help with the project.