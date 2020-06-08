IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council is concerned over the ever-deteriorating condition of a structure on Emma Street.
At Thursday’s council meeting, Secretary Amber Diehl reported she has spoken with Clearfield County Community and Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick about obtaining funding to demolish the building.
She said Kovalick told her the borough can purchase the structure or someone working on behalf of the borough can purchase it and then request demolition funds from Clearfield County that can be used fund a portion of the costs to tear it down.
There is also a possibility the county would have some Community Development Block Grant funding leftover from previous projects that could be directed towards the project. Both awards would require the borough to put up a match, Diehl said.
Council President Daniel Smith said he did not believe the taxpayers of the borough should be asked to pay to demolish a structure that is owned by someone else.
“As much as I would like to see it down, I just can’t do that,” he explained.
Council members also asked Diehl to send the property’s owner a registered letter asking they clean up the property.
At May’s meeting, borough Mayor John Cramer reported he and Irvona Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Dudley Spencer had placed a warning tape around the perimeter of the structure because they were concerned the building is so badly deteriorated it could collapse and slide into the street.