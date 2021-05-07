IRVONA — It has been three years since Irvona Borough Council began its quest to have the deteriorating Hopkins Street bridge replaced and Thursday the project took another step towards fruition.
The bridge was closed for a period of time in 2018 to allow emergency repairs to be made. Council has authorized repairs to the bridge at various times since that time. The county’s bridge inspector, P. Joseph Lehman Consulting Engineers, examined the bridge in 2018 and determined it had critical structure and/or safety-related deficiencies, according to a previously published report. The bridge provides the sole access to state Route 3005 for approximately 25 families who reside on Hopkins Street.
At Thursday’s council meeting, members tentatively accepted the low offer of five received for the replacement of the structure spanning North Witmer Run. Kukurin Contracting Inc., Export, submitted the apparent low offer coming in at just over $1 million.
Randy Grove, representing project engineer, Keller Engineers Inc., Hollidaysburg, told council the firm would review the company’s proposal to make sure all bid specifications and project qualifications are met. Council gave the company authorization to provide notices to award and to proceed providing Kukurin’s bid meets conditions.
The new bridge and approaches will be located slightly upstream from the existing bridge. Plans are to leave the current bridge in place during the project to accommodate traffic.
Grove told council, “Construction should begin in August. The company should get the bridge and approaching roadways finished around Thanksgiving. The project will then close. The wearing course will be put down in the spring along with an epoxy applied on the bridge’s deck to help protect it. Then the new bridge will open,” he explained.
Grove said if during the project, the old bridge would have to be closed because its condition continues to decline or there is some other emergency involving it the new bridge and entrances could open.
“There is a chance we would need to open and use the new bridge. (The state Department of Transportation) prefers not to do this because it does not want to do winter maintenance on the road’s base course but construction is starting so late the bridge’s wearing course won’t be put on until spring.”
Grove told The Progress, following the meeting, he was very pleased the low bid came in at less than the estimate of $1,113,000.
“All the bids received were really close,” he said.