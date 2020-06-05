IRVONA — This would have been the 40th year for the Irvona Car Show.
The annual event, held on the first Sunday in June, has been canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Irvona Borough Council sympathized with the show’s sponsor, Irvona Volunteer Fire Co., at Thursday’s meeting noting it would be loosing much-needed income from the show’s cancellation. Council members inquired whether the show could be rescheduled.
“It can’t be rescheduled. It is dedicated to that weekend. People who participate in the shows have a list and there is a different car show every weekend,” Councilman Mark Niebauer said, adding, “It will continue next year on the first Sunday in June.”
The fire company is already planning the show's return on June 6, 2021.
Council did note the fire company has already sold all of the barbecued chicken dinners it planned to offer curbside on Sunday.