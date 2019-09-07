IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council heard plans for a new event to be held in the borough.
Fall Fest is being planned for Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Elderberry Park, 5 Railroad St., Irvona.
Committee Member Amanda Chutko provided council with some of the details about the day of fun in the borough. She said the committee is still working to plan the family-friendly event.
More than 30 vendors have registered to attend, bringing food, jewelry, woodworking, crafts and crocheted items. Other vendors and crafters have expressed interest Chutko said, adding she is waiting for confirmation from them. More vendors and crafters are welcome. Those interested will find a form to register on the Irvona Event Committee’s Facebook page along with the costs for space and electricity.
Chutko said the festival will also include contests, she said, adding costume and pie-eating have been confirmed, and a several others are in the works. The contests will have limited numbers of participants, so those planning to enter should register on the Facebook page to help the committee know exactly how many to plan for.
There will be musical entertainment, pumpkin decorating and a selfie station, she said.
Posters will be put up soon throughout the community announcing the Fall Festival, Chutko said.