CURWENSVILLE — Playgrounds are a children’s paradise and a local group is working towards the creation of an all-encompassing place to play at Curwensville’s Irvin Park.
Last fall, the first phase of a project to create a space that will allow children of all physical capabilities and ages to play at the park became a reality. The initial project included a support system, a wheelchair adaptable swing, two Americans with Disabilities Act compatible swings and two belt swings installed along with the geo-fabric and engineered wood fiber underneath the new swings.
The site was developed and the equipment was placed by Curwensville Borough’s employees and several volunteers.
Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity’s Irvin Park Chairwoman Dee Holland said several years ago, requests were received from parents whose children were unable to use the existing equipment at the park.
“A local family brought the need for some additional equipment to the committee’s attention. They wanted their son to be able to play with other children. He enjoyed coming to the park but he couldn’t play with the other children or use the equipment that was here,” Holland said.
Holland said she’s had nothing but positive remarks about the new swings since they were installed.
“A lot of people tell us they are enjoying the new swings and that their kids are very happy here. One of the nicest things is that all kids are now able to swing here together and eventually there will be even more more things to do. For children with challenges, accessible play areas and wheelchair-accessible playground equipment provide an opportunity for them to play and be children, just like everyone else,” she explained.
In addition to benefit events conducted by several residents and businesses, a couple fundraisers conducted by the committee were well supported by the community. Those monies helped to fund the initial phase but then COVID-19 interrupted all plans for more events to raise money for the second phase that will add additional equipment — including a spinning cozy cocoon, a bing boing that allows a child to balance and jump, a rhythm wall with musical components, and an wheelchair accessible whirl. The cost for the second part is more than $26,000 and that does not include expenses associated with site preparation, anchoring system and wood fiber material that will be placed underneath the pieces. The total approximate cost for the second phase is estimated at $30,000.
“We are still working and moving forward. Although the committee had to cancel plans for a golf tournament and a sip and paint to benefit the project, we have applied for several grants to help fund the project and are waiting to hear whether the applications have been awarded. If not we are committed to do things to raise funds when we are able to do so,” Holland stated.
Currently $18,639 has been raised for the second phase.
Holland said several residents and business owners held events during the summer with their proceeds benefiting the inclusive playground.
“There has been a wonderful outpouring of support from the community for this project,” Holland said.
One fundraiser that has not been postponed by the pandemic is a t-shirt sale. Jessica Bloom is conducting a sale through the end of October.
The cost is $15 per shirt for size youth extra-small through adult extra-large. Larger sizes are available at an additional cost.
For additional information contact Bloom at 577-0721 or email her at jbloom8908@yahoo.com.
The third and final phase of the project will add another piece of equipment, an aeroglider, and a wheelchair ramp to access it at a cost of approximately $34,000.