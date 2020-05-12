CURWENSVILLE — Facilities at Curwensville’s Irvin Park remain closed. At Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting, members discussed the closure and repairs to two of the park’s largest pavilions.
During the report of the park and recreation committee, it was noted that even though Clearfield County has been upgraded to the yellow phase, facilities at the park remain closed.
It was noted at Monday’s meeting, all reservations to rent the park’s pavilions in June have been canceled.
“The governor hasn’t opened any of the state parks yet. We can’t open ours either. Once he says we can open the park, we’ll open the park,” park and recreation committee Chairman Tom Carfley said.
“It’s not a good idea to open the park at this time with all the virus around,” said Chairwoman Sara Curulla.
According to information provided by council, the state’s Recreation and Parks Society athletic areas, outdoor entertainment venues such as the bandshell and playgrounds are all closed.
Outdoor restrooms may be open with daily sanitation service and informational signs. Trails are also open as long as those using it practice social distancing with six to 15-foot spacing.
Council also discussed getting some work done to two of the park’s pavilions during the time the facilities are closed.
“I thought that while we don’t have people renting pavilions at Irvin Park it would be a good time to repair or replace them,” Curulla said.
“There is a lot of work that needs to be done there,” Councilwoman Harriet Carfley said.
Harriet Carfley said the borough’s engineer had suggested council should consider demolishing both pavilions and erecting new ones. Tom Carfley said the pavilions were not inspected by the engineer and he doesn’t believe there is anything wrong other than some of the support posts need to be replaced and some cosmetic improvements are required to improve the structure’s appearance, including paint. He said the cost to replace the posts is approximately $600.
Harriet Carfley said she had also met with a representative of the state Conservation and Natural Resources about the park. The representative said if any work is performed to renovate the pavilion then rehabilitation should be done to bring the structures in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
That includes removing the existing macadam floors inside both and installing concrete floors. Tom Carfley said replacing the macadam would be quite costly to replace stating the borough had received quotes of $9,500 to $11,000 each. He said he believed concrete would be less expensive.
Tom Carfley said he was trying to obtain information on costs to install concrete floors in both structures.
“I have called three companies for quotes three weeks ago and no one has called me back,” he said, adding, “I hate to take business out of town but the companies in town don’t get back to me.”
Tom Carfley also asked, but council took no action, to be taken off the park and recreation committee.