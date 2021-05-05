IRENE G. RASDORF
FOREST –Irene Gradowski Rasdorf went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Irene was born in Bay City, Mich. on Dec. 31, 1921.
She was the daughter of the late Walter and Rose Gradowski and wife of Fredrick Rasdorf.
Fred and Irene celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary together before he passed away.
Irene has been admired and respected as an active member in her church and community of Forest for 70 years.
Those surviving are four sons, William, Daniel, Frederick Jr. and David.
Fred and Irene’s daughter, Ruth Nelson, preceded them both in death.
Also surviving are eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as a sister in Bay City, Mich.
Visitation will be held on Friday May 7, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Strange and Weaver Funeral Home.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.