PUNXSUTAWNEY — Members of the Inner Circle were at Gobbler’s Knob on Saturday to prepare the stage area for the Virtual Groundhog Day Celebration on Tuesday.
The Inner Circle had many Groundhog Day enthusiasts from around the world asking how they could still attend Groundhog Day this year, even though the event was going virtual. During one of their meetings, several members had the idea to use cardboard cutouts, similar to sporting events this year.
The Groundhog Club began offering their dedicated fanbase to buy cardboard cutouts of themselves to be present in the “audience” on Groundhog Day. This also offered a chance for the club to raise money to cover the costs of this year’s celebration.
A crowd cut out cost $75 and each cutout will have a photo taken up on the stage of Gobbler’s Knob that will be available to the buyer of the cutout. For an additional cost, the Inner Circle will sign the cutout, and mail it back to the buyer.
“I bet we sell a lot of them next year for people who can’t come that would like to still be here in spirit,” said Tom Dunkle, the Inner Circle vice president. “We’re going to have a cutout section because we won’t be able to have them like this because people stand there.”
Dunkle spent the last few days cutting them out with his band saw, and getting the boards ready that hold the cutouts up in the audience. The Inner Circle spent the day Saturday pounding posts into the ground and zip tying boards for the crowd cut outs.
Many of the Inner Circle members have already seen the pre-recorded portion of the Groundhog Day presentation, and all agree it does a great job at showing all the celebrations and events that have occurred over the year.
Inner Circle members Dan McGinley and Dave Gigliotti produced the video with the help of a video editor in DuBois.
“We highlighted things to do around town, the history of Groundhog Day, and also what we do here to let people know. A lot of times people that view Groundhog Day at home … what they usually see is a 10-minute section of the top hats on stage pulling the groundhog out, predicting the weather and getting a prediction, and that’s what Groundhog Day is viewed as. That’s the main part of what it is, but we fill this place up with, last year 35,000 people, and party from 3:30 in the morning until dawn,” Gigliotti said. “Part of this is to feature the party and how much fun it is.”