PHILIPSBURG — What started out as being a board member for her local theater turned into something much, much more.
Rebecca Inlow said she was asked to be on the Rowland Theatre board back in 2015.
“I’ve grew up going to the Rowland Theatre,” Inlow said. “The theater has always been a part of my life.”
Inlow said at her very first board meeting, they were discussing plans for the centennial celebration that was coming up in 2017. During that meeting, board members told the late Walter Swoope that he should put together a pamphlet to highlight the history.
“He pointed to me and said, ‘She’s the one that should do the pamphlet,’” Inlow said, stating Swoope knew Inlow previously worked at The Progress.
Inlow said she told them she’d think about it — as she knew the basic Rowland history but didn’t know any of the in-depth details.
“It took me about one night to think about it and I said of course I’d do it,” Inlow recalled.
Once she started looking into its history, she quickly realized that a pamphlet wouldn’t do the trick.
“I told the board at the next meeting that I’d love to do it but I would love to do more than a pamphlet,” Inlow said. “They agreed and gave me the blessing to go ahead — and that’s where my journey started doing the Rowland book.”
That book is “The Rowland Story: Beauty from Ashes” and 100 percent of its proceeds go back into the theater.
Inlow said unfortunately the book wasn’t completed in time for the centennial celebration and ended up taking over three and a half years to complete. However, she was then able to include the centennial in the book itself. In harkening back to her newspaper days, she was also able to do a preliminary design of the book thanks to help from friends with the design and publishing questions.
“It was a labor of love and I loved working on every minute of that book,” Inlow said.
For the book’s research, Inlow said nothing previously was really written down, stating theater manager Kevin Conklin was “invaluable” in helping with the research portion, as well as numerous historical societies.
“People who like local history are so willing to share what they have with you,” Inlow said. “The research part was my favorite part because it brought me into contact with so many interesting people.”
Copies are still available at the theater.
“I think the people that have it like it,” Inlow said. “There’s lots of photos in it ... It’s an amazing story of the theater.”
For her typical theater duties, Inlow said she books the movies, builds them into the theater projector, working concessions and cleaning up afterwards.
“I love movies but I love being involved with every part of it,” Inlow said.
For all of her work and dedication to the theater, Inlow was given an award under the category of “Support and Volunteerism” by the Centre County Historical Society for the 32nd annual John H. Zeigler Historic Preservation Awards. Instead of meeting in person on Jan. 31 for the ceremony, it took place via a Zoom call.
The Rowland board then had a small get-together and manager Kevin Conklin was able to live stream it onto the big screen.
“It worked out really well,” Inlow said. “It was a nice day and was nice to learn of the other projects going on in Centre County.”
Inlow said she was honored to have been recognized and greatly appreciated the Rowland board for making the day special to her.
“It was nice to get it and I’ve gotten to know a few people on the Centre County Historical Society,” Inlow said. “They’re so nice and they’re just as passionate about local history.”