CURWENSVILLE — The inaugural Muskie Chal-Lunge held May 30 at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area has been lauded as a great success.
“While the tournament went extremely well and was very well attended, unfortunately the fish didn’t cooperate. We only had a few fish caught,” Organizer Cody Fye reported at a recent meeting of Curwensville Lake Authority.
Fye said there were 22 boats and 44 anglers competing for cash prizes in the catch and release event.
“When everyone left at the end of the day they were extremely happy with how it went. I am thanking every who helped or sponsored the event. It was a very, very nice day.”
The winners are Dave Commons of Hastings, first place. Commons caught two muskies and took home the prize of $500. He also won prizes for most muskies caught and the largest non-species fish caught.
Gordon Dixon of Shippenville received second place of $300 and Dan McGlynn of Hastings, third place, $200. The most muskies caught per boat was won by the Matt Brown boat, address not available.
Fye said the tournament drew competitors from Reading, York, Red Lion, Pittsburgh and a number of local locations.
“One person who drove the furthest came over 190 miles to be here,” he added.
“It was a phenomenal turnout for a first event. It was amazing to see Pavilion No. 3 and the marina parking lot so full,” Fye said.