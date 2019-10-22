The inaugural Geocaching Film Festival will be held Sunday, Nov. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at The Ritz Theater, Clearfield. There is no admission fee and those interested in learning more about the sport of geocaching are encouraged to attend.
Geocaching participants use global positioning system units to find caches and often have to hike into a location to find the cache. Most caches also contain a log book where those who have found the cache can record the date and time of their finds. Some also contain small rewards.
Clearfield County has a series of five related geocaching trails, Forgotten Clearfield, Hometown Heroes, Waterways, Cemeteries and Parks and Recreation. Each cache on the trails contain codes. Participants who collect 25 codes from a series on a passport will qualify for a collectible prize. Those who complete all five geocaching trails, will receive a trackable geocaching coin.
The film festival is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, an entity of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority.
Director Josiah Jones the idea for the festival was born out of a review of the county’s geocaching tour with representatives of Groundspeak, the parent company of geocaching.com.
“Every year we have a discussion with Groundspeak about the county’s current GeoTour and what could be done to make it better or more interesting. We also discuss data and statistics to help us decide whether we can justify continuing to to advertise our geo trails as a Geo Tour. During that meeting, we discussed the possibility of hosting a Geocache Film Festival,” he explained.
Jones said anyone can participate in a geocaching film festival by submitting films to an established one or submitting to host their own film festival. “I thought it was a really cool idea to have a film festival, both to bring people to Clearfield County and to the Ritz Theater,” he said.
Those attending the festival will see films made by geocachers from all over the world, Jones said. The festival will have a cache that will only be available during the hours of the film festival. The first 20 people arriving at the festival will receive an official Geocache Film Festival patch along with opportunities to win other items.
Jones said the sport of geocaching is still building interest.
“Clearfield County’s GeoTour is one of a few tours that are highlighted on the Groundspeak/Geocaching website. The number of geocachers visiting the county continues to climb each year. It is really exciting to see visitors from other countries that come to geocache here.”
Jones said the county has a special passport for the county’s geocaching series. The passport can be mailed by contacting the Visit Clearfield County office at 765-5734 or through its website www.visitclearfieldcounty.org. It is also available at locally at the Visit Clearfield County office, the Dutch Pantry Clearfield or Parker Dam State Park.