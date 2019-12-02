CURWENSVILLE — Many believe Irvin Park is picturesque year-round, however art students at Curwensville Area Elementary School hope to make the park an even more attractive place to visit with the addition of their artwork.
January is often a humdrum month with few things going on and students wanted to up the activities quota by creating a new event.
Art in the Park will tentatively be available at Irvin Park Jan. 12-25. The exhibit will allow visitors an opportunity to view a display of creations made by elementary art students in grades kindergarten through six at their leisure.
A community celebration is planned for Saturday, Jan. 18 with the hours to be announced. The celebration will feature games, hot chocolate and possibly other activities.
Art Instructor Rebecca Miller told The Progress, “We wanted to do something out of the ordinary. Our school is very busy all the time with many things going on here. We thought of taking something outside the school walls to the community and came up with the idea to feature art at Irvin Park. Midwinter is calm and peaceful and the perfect time to take in an art show.”
She said students are hopeful the community will turn out and support their project.
“We are offering this for the community’s enjoyment,” Miller explained.
Miller said her students have been hard at work planning and making their creations.
“They are really excited to be offering this to the community,” Miller said.
Displays will be located throughout the park. Miller said the works are resistant to the elements and will not be damaged by snow or rain.
“Everything is weatherproof,” Miller said. “Students have used laminate paints. We have had various discussions in class on the best way to do this so that their works won’t be damaged by the weather.”