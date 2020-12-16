HYDE — It can be a difficult question for those struggling with everyday needs — “what’s for dinner?”
A mini food pantry, known as the Blessing Box, has been added at the Jubilee Christian Center, Hyde. The center is on Washington Avenue beside the Hyde Fire Co. station.
The pantry is filled with non-perishable food items including pasta, crackers and cheese, canned fruit, vegetables and soup and toiletries such as toothpaste, lotion and soap. Items are available at no charge for anyone who needs them.
Coordinator Judy Lenker said, “The contents are available to the community for times when residents need a blessing because they are waiting for payday or their time to visit the food pantry so that their cupboards won’t be empty. We invite the community to take what they need and to give what they can to help others but above all to be blessed by the pantry.”
Lenker said the idea came from similar ones seen on Facebook. “I knew our area had few ministries like this and there is a need for it,” she added.
The little panty with a red roof was constructed by church parishioner Wayne Bambarger. It can be visited anytime by anyone, Lenker said.
The pantry also serves the homeless and is seeking donations of grab-and-go foods such as granola or cereal bars and fruit snacks along with notes of encouragement or uplifting Bible verses to be placed inside the pantry.
Under the leadership of the church’s Pastor Terry Smith, the Blessing Box has been dedicated to the glory of God serving as an outreach of the church to feed the hungry and comfort those who utilize it.
Donations are welcome. Lenker said the church is requesting those who feel led to donate should consider giving to the Blessing Box. Cans of fruit, vegetables and soup, boxes of pasta or any non-perishable food item can be used. With colder weather fast approaching donations of warm hats, gloves and socks are also needed to fill the pantry.
“What is in the Blessing Box has been provided by the community. It is there so that the community can use it and the hope is it will bless anyone who needs it,” she explained.
For additional information contact Lenker at 765-4294 or follow the church on its Facebook page.