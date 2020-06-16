WILCOX — Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio has released information in regard to the human remains found in the Twin Lakes Recreational Area earlier this week.
The remains have been positively identified as Frank Arthur Gillespie, 53, of James City, Pennsylvania, who reported missing from his residence in August 2018. His remains were found by a hiker in a heavily-wooded area, adjacent to the Twin Lakes Recreational Area, at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Positive identification of Gillespie was determined through dual means, first by personal effects found with the remains, and secondarily by means of a surgical plate that had been implanted, said Muccio. A comparative analysis of the serial numbers was consistent with being that of Gillespie.
At this time, cause and manner of death remain undetermined, although there is no foul play associated with the death, she said.
The Pennsylvania State Police, Mercyhurst University Forensic Anthropology Services Response Team and the Elk County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.
The case remains open pending the results of further forensic testing, said Muccio.