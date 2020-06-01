HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Revitalization Association now has an official symbol to represent the organization.
A design created by KateLynn Luzier, a former resident of Brisbin and now of State College, was chosen as the winner of the association’s recent logo contest.
Entries were accepted between January and March for the competition. Contestants were asked to incorporate the mission of the HRA into their designs and reflect members’ positive desire to see growth in Houtzdale.
“All entries received were very good. KateLynn’s design had railroad tracks which represents Houtzdale Borough’s past and it also has a young plant portraying growth, new beginnings and future possibilities,” HRA Member Elsie Harchak said. Members voted for their favorite from the six entries received at the organization’s April meeting that was held via Zoom, Harchak said.
Luzier is a 2014 graduate of Moshannon Valley School District and a 2016 high honors graduate of South Hills School of Business and Technology.
She has experience in newspaper print design, advertisement design, logo design, social media management and administrative duties. She currently is employed as a member of a real estate team at Kissinger, Bigatel & Brower Realtors. She also is the chairwoman of the volunteer marketing committee for the Central PA Fourth Fest.
She said she decided to enter the contest after her friend, Councilman Zach Bloom, posted his support of HRA and its goals on Facebook.
“We have several similar organizations in various parts of Centre County that do an amazing job, so I was very happy to hear that my hometown had one in the works. It’s always a good idea to have a committee or organization dedicated to bettering the community with the opinions of those who live in the community in mind.
“When I saw the post requesting designers to submit logo designs, there was no question in my mind that I would do my part to present options to HRA. I actually submitted two designs, one of which I designed to be very sleek and corporate-oriented so that it would work with anything. The other design that HRA ended up selecting was actually the second concept I came up with. I wanted to create a logo that involved Houtzdale’s past and it’s growth towards the future. My calling card in the field of graphic design is that I’m very efficient,” Luzier explained.
She said she was optimistic one of her entries would be chosen as HRA’s logo.
“I did hope that one of my designs would be selected, but I wasn’t wholly surprised. I don’t know of many other Moshannon Valley graduates or Houtzdale denizens who entered my field of work. I’m grateful to now be a part of the development of HRA’s brand and image. I hope to see more opportunities to help meet the community’s design needs in the future,” she stated.
HRA Member Zach Bloom said, “The logo for the organization is important because it shows off what HRA is about. The group’s motto is, ‘Making Good Things Happen in Houtzdale.’ The logo had to show that. The logo members chose has both the history which is shown by the tracks, but also the future through the plant at the bottom. Houtzdale can definitely be prosperous again. That’s why I think it was so important that the association’s logo shows not only the past, but more so what the group is striving for; an ever-growing community of people who care not only for each other, but who also take pride in the town they live in. I believe both the logo, and the organization invites anyone and everyone to join us in making this town a better place to live and work.”
Members Ann and John Berenbrok said they liked Luzier’s entry “because its artistic elements tied in with the town’s past and our future as Houtzdalers. The train tracks represent an important part of our past commerce; our whole name is clearly delineated and is place on a ribbon background as a prize might be placed; the green background and the new growth on the plant represent a healthy, growing future.”
HRA’s logo will be used to represent the group and will be featured on its Facebook page, correspondent, t-shirts. “Hopefully it will come to encourage community support through resident’s support of fundraising and projects. It will mean HRA making improvements and HRA in teamwork with other community organizations benefiting citizens and businesses,” Berenbrok said.