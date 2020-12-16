HOUTZDALE — The Houtzdale Revitalization Association met Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Eureka Annex and by Zoom.
The following are highlights from the meeting:
- Member Zack Bloom reported on a grant available through the state Department of Community and Economic Development to promote tourism.
- HRA hopes to host quarterly multiple organization meetings. Announcements and invitation for civic groups to join a collaboration meetings in 2021 and to forward contact information to the group has been posted on HRA’s Facebook page.
- Member Josh Berndt reported he is working with Action Graphics, Clearfield, on a design for a business discount card. The group agreed to use a 2-inch-by-3 1/2-inch card size with the organization’s logo.
- Members also discussed setting up a call with Curwensville’s streetscape committee to discuss the streetscape process. There was a discussion on the process of administering a streetscape project.
HRA’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7. Everyone is welcome to attend.