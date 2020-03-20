HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Borough Council’s Public Relations Representative Zach Bloom has issued the following information to borough residents on behalf of council and the borough’s mayor.
“Many have probably heard about the Governor’s announcement today regarding changes taking effect at 8 p.m. Thursday due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Borough Council and Mayor want to inform residents of the facts as they pertain to what businesses should and should not be open.
“We want to first remind our great community that we are all in this together and with your support and cooperation, we will make it through the COVID-19 outbreak and be back to enjoying life with no restrictions. But for now we remind residents these protocols have been put in place and are for their health and well-being and to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has yet to reach Clearfield County or the borough.
“The following businesses will be permitted to remain open either with regular hours, or with modified hours and accessibility, such as take-out or drive-through service: grocery stores, pharmacies, auto part stores, hardware stores, food establishments for take-out and delivery only, banks, beer distributors, gasoline stations, postal service, utilities, auto repair centers and religious organizations.
“To businesses that are permitted to remain open, the borough would like to express its gratitude for your worker’s excellent service and cooperation during this time. To our residents and visitors, the borough would like to remind you to please only visit these locations if you are in need of items and to limit your exposure with others. Please wash or sanitize your hands and surfaces often and practice social distancing when possible.
“Residents and business owners with questions on whether a business is permitted to stay open or any other questions related to the COVID-19 and how it impacts the community, should visit the borough’s website, www.HoutzdalePA.com, and fill out the form.
“The borough will be answering questions as soon as possible, and if it cannot provide an answer, every effort will be made to put residents in contact with the experts that can. The borough will make it through this, and we must come together as a community to do so. Please remember to take care of the immune-compromised neighbors and friends. Also remain calm, and together we can do this.”