HOMEMADE CHRISTMAS

All around Progressland, people are preparing to celebrate Christmas by decorating their homes.
Mary Yetters of High Street, Clearfield, is one of those people who not only enjoys making her home festive, she works on creating seasonal decorations much of the year. Yetters crafts using yarn needlepointing on plastic canvas.
She estimates it takes approximately three days to adorn her home.
“I just work at it until I get tired. Then I quit,” she noted.
Her home is filled with many figures symbolizing Christmas. She has Santa Claus, the Holy Family, angels and other characters of all composed and embellished with her steady stitches. Yetters said she has no idea how many decorations she has, but a quick calculation would allow this reporter to believe there are hundreds in areas throughout her home.
“Maybe thousands,” she said, adding, “I’ve never counted.”
Yetters got her start approximately 35 years ago when she sent for a plastic canvas pattern of a birdhouse to an advertisement she saw in The Progress. She said at the time she didn’t know how to needlepoint but she learned using the pattern and the corresponding instructions. That pattern was just a starting point, and since that time there have been hundreds of other patterns and designs. Most have come from the catalog Mary Maxim; however, yarn and embellishments come from local crafting stores.
Since that time, nearly every evening Yetters can be found in her chair with her needle, yarn and plastic canvas.
“I like to keep my fingers busy,” she explained.
Not only does Yetters decorate her home with her creations, she gifts them too. Tucked into each of her Christmas cards is a refrigerator magnet that she has made. She said she chooses a different figure to give each year. Her 2019 creation is a bear garbed in a gown, halo and wings.
“Everyone gets the same thing. I’ve been doing that for years. My sister-in-law said she can’t wait to open her card each year to see what I have in it.”
She also creates decorations for other holidays.
“Easter is about as big as Christmas. Halloween and Thanksgiving not so much, but I’m getting there,” she said.