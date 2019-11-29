CURWENSVILLE — The winners from the annual Home for the Holidays celebration have been announced.
Home for the Holidays, sponsored by the Curwensville Merchants Association, was held Nov. 7-9. Debbie Condon of Grampian was the winner of the $100 Curwensville Merchants Association gift certificate. Condon’s name was drawn from all the signature pages submitted.
The winners of the Cash for the Holidays scavenger hunt, sponsored by Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home are: Judy Clark, first; Wendy Witherow, second; and Jordan Hedglin, third.
Other winners are:
Curwensville Florist, Carol Malone, fresh Thanksgiving arrangement; and Bobbi Fleming, Gardner’s candy.
Northwest Bank, Yvonne Henry of Coalport, gift basket.
Tie the Knot Bridal & Prom, Debbie Garito and Tiffany McFadden, gift baskets.
Hidden Star Country Kitchen and Gift Shop, Holly Bressler, gift basket of Hidden Star Farms meats for winning the guessing contest; and Paisley Duckworth and Jen Murphy, gift certificates.
The Strawberry Tree, Janelle Wallace, wine walk gift; and Barb Certo, $100 gift certificate.
Curwensville Regional Development Authority fundraiser for the inclusive playground at Irvin Park, Bryan Sheeder, half a side of beef.