For 11 years, The Progress has been offering an opportunity for readers to win holiday cash by entering a favorite recipe in its annual holiday cookie contest.
This year, because of concerns for the health and safety of our readers, the difficult decision was made not to host the popular bake-off.
The inaugural holiday cookie contest was held in 2007. Progress staff determined the winners from the nearly 40 entries received. Six winners were selected including first and second places. There was a four-way tie for third place.
The contest was changed to a candy contest in 2012 and there was no contest held in 2013.
In 2014, the holiday cookie contest returned and has been held annually during December through last year, 2019.
Because no contest is being held this year due to COVID-19 concerns, Publisher Pat Patterson suggested publishing recipes of some of the past winners.
Today and again on the Dec. 22, the Food Page there will feature a selection of recipes from the prize-winning entries.
“We felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel this year’s contest,” said Progress Editor Julie Noal. “We have every intention of bringing the contest back in 2021. In the meantime, we hope our readers will enjoy some of the past winning recipes!”
Debbie Garito of Clearfield captured first place in the 2007 contest with her Holiday Hideaways.
Holiday Hideaways
- 2/3 cup butter-flavored shortening
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1 3/4 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 48 maraschino cherries, drained on paper towels
- 1 cup white of dark chocolate, chopped
- 2 tablespoons butter-flavored shortening
- Finely grated pecans or coconut
Cream the shortening, egg, milk and vanilla in a large bowl using an electric mixer on medium-speed.
Combine the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda in a small bowl. Beat the combined dry ingredients into the creamed mixture on low speed. Mix completely.
Roll out dough in a thin layer and shape a small amount around each well-drained cherry. Place the cookies 2-inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
Remove from the oven and allow cookies to stand on baking sheet for 1-minute. Remove cookies to cooling rack and cool completely.
Prepare to dip the cookies in chocolate. Melt the chocolate and shortening at very low heat on the stovetop or in the microwave at 50-percent power.
Drop each cookie, one at a time, in the melted chocolate. Use a fork to turn the cookie, until it is completely coated. Lift the cookie out of the chocolate and allow the excess chocolate to drip off. Place coated cookies on waxed paper. Sprinkle nuts or coconut on top of each cookie, while the chocolate is still wet. Allow cookies to stand on the waxed paper until they dry completely. Makes 4 dozen cookies.
Leslie McGonigal of Karthaus received a third place in 2009 for her Peanut Butter Cup Cookies.
Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 13-ounce package miniature chocolate-peanut butter cups
In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter, peanut butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and the vanilla extract. Combine the flour and baking soda; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well.
Cover the dough and chill in the refrigerator until it is easy to handle. Roll dough into 1 1/4-inch balls and press an unwrapped peanut butter cup into each cookie.
Reshape the balls and place on an ungreased cookie sheet 2-inches apart. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool cookies for two minutes before removing from the pan onto racks to cool completely. Drizzle glaze over cooled cookies.
Drizzle:
- 1 cup milk chocolate chips
- 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon vegetable shortening
Melt the chips, peanut butter and shortening together in the microwave in a microwave-safe bowl. Stir until the mixture is smooth. Drizzle over cooled cookies.
In 2010, Judith Jordan of Curwensville took home second place honors for her Lemon Ricotta Cookies.
Lemon Ricotta
Cookies
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 stick of butter, softened
- Zest and juice from one whole lemon
- 1 15-ounce container of ricotta cheese
In a mixing bowl, beat the sugar and butter until blended. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well, then add the zest and juice of the lemon. Add the ricotta and mix.
Combine the flour, salt and baking powder and add to the creamed mixture a third at a time. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a cookie sheet that has been lined with parchment paper. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. Cool cookies before glazing.
Glaze:
- 1 1/2 cups confectioner’s sugar
- Zest and juice of a whole lemon
Sift the sugar into a bowl and add the lemon zest and juice.
Beat until smooth and spread a small amount on each of the cooled cookies.