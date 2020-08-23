The Clearfield County Historical Society’s Board of Directors met last week and unanimously, but regrettably, voted to cancel the Apple Cider Festival at the historic Bloody Knox Cabin as well as the society’s annual dinner.
Both events have traditionally been held in October. The board cited COVID-19 virus concerns, regarding large group gatherings, for the cancellations.
In view of this month’s successful book sale, held on the large front porch of the Kerr House Museum; the board agreed to host another sale on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Many county historical books and maps will be available for purchase. The board noted that there is an increased interest in local historical reading since more people are spending more time at home due to virus precautions. The books and maps also make valued gifts.
The museum will be available for individual and guided tours. The board stressed that masks will again be required to be worn in order to enter the building and must be worn for the duration of the visit.
In other business:
- Board member Paula Miller was commended for her popular display of The Progress news articles and accompanying photos that presented a local history of the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic.
- The board heard an update on the theft of the Snowshoe-Packersville Road historical marker.
- The public were invited to view the county historical presentations now posted on the Society’s Facebook page, while noting that additional ones are planned.
- The board heard an update on extended WiFi capability for the museum and the Alexander Research Center. The board has scheduled a photographic tour of its museum facilities to be placed on the Clearfield County Recreational and Tourism Board’s website.
- Reported society membership is 632. An invitation to join was extended to the general public.