If the first handful of Clearfield County precincts is any indicator, a high percentage of residents cast their votes in Tuesday’s general election for president/vice president and federal and state representatives and senators.
This is the county’s second election using its new voting equipment. Director of Elections Dawn Graham said there were no problems Tuesday.
“We had long lines in a couple of the precincts but there were no real issues,” she said. Clearfield County has 49,714 registered voters. That total breaks down to 28,517 Republicans, 15,493 Democrats and 5,704 registered for other parties.
The totals of votes from the election will be included in results posted on the county’s website, www.clearfieldco.org/election-results/. Results were not available to The Progress at press time Tuesday.
Bradford Township’s First Precinct Judge of Elections Lori McGraw said her polling place had 82 percent of its voters register their choices.
“It was an amazing turnout. If we had this every time, it would be great. We had a line of people waiting to vote 20 minutes before the polls opened at 7 a.m. this morning.”
Bradford Township First Precinct was the third municipality to bring its materials to the county’s election headquarters at 8:44 p.m., Lawrence Township’s Goldenrod Precinct was the first arriving at 8:29 p.m. Poll worker Jordan Knepp said more than half of the precinct’s 991 voters cast their ballots with a total of 546 making selections.
Morris Township’s First Precinct Minority Inspector Andrea Hazel said more than 300 of the 456 registered voters in the township cast ballots Tuesday.
“It was an excellent day. It was very busy. It is the most voters we’ve ever had,” she stated.
Although there were speculations about how quickly the county’s mail-in ballots could be counted, the county’s election board maintained tabulations should be finished by Tuesday evening, compiling all mail-in ballots received by Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Clearfield County voters requested 10,000 mail-in or absentee ballots and as of Friday, more than 8,000 of those had been returned to the Clearfield County Election Office. Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass said he believed all ballots received by 4 p.m. Tuesday would be counted Tuesday evening.
“We probably will get them all counted. We are way ahead of schedule,” he told The Progress.
Graham said currently state law gives the county three days to count all mail-in ballots as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. All votes from Tuesday’s election will be certified by the Clearfield County Election Board by Friday, Nov. 27, she said, adding, “It could be longer than that if there are any court cases that slow us up,” Graham said.
Gov. Tom Wolf released a video message Tuesday evening urging state residents to remain calm and stay united during the election and the days ahead.
“This has been a historic election amid a pandemic and with millions of ballots cast by mail and in person,” Wolf said in a statement. “While counting those ballots will take more time than in past years, Pennsylvania will have a fair election and every eligible vote must be counted.
“Across the state, dedicated county workers are ready to tirelessly make sure everyone’s vote counts,” said Wolf. “But counting that tremendous number of ballots will take more time than we are used to. We may not know the results today, but I encourage all of us to take a deep breath and be patient. What is most important is that we have accurate results, even if that takes a little longer.”