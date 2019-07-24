HOUTZDALE — The Hiller Library Board, at a recent meeting, voted to begin recognizing a volunteer of the year.
At the annual volunteers’ dinner, the Leskovansky family was honored by receiving the first volunteer award. The award is based on the number of hours the volunteer or volunteers have worked at the library.
Jim Leskovansky has spent countless hours working at the library. In addition to all the carpentry work he has done, his recent contributions include designing and making cabinets at the checkout station. Jen Leskovansky along with son, Alex Leskovansky, and daughter, Abby Leskovansky, have accumulated many hours in projects including setting up for and tearing down the semi-annual used book sale. In addition the family has contributed many hours doing projects including decorating for the holidays, art projects and shelfing books.
The board congratulates the Leskovansky family. Their time effort and time is greatly appreciated.