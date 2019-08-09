WESTOVER — Highlights from Harmony Area School Board’s meeting include:
1. The board approved Mark Gobert continuing as the district’s athletic director at an annual salary of $6,000.
2. The board approved athletic coaching and extra-curricular positions, including: Matt Woods; boy’s varsity basketball coach; Sean McMullen, girl’s varsity basketball coach; Harvey Westover, varsity baseball coach; Melissa Mastrine, varsity softball coach; Jeremy Bracken, junior high boy’s basketball coach; Jen Westover and Roger Young, junior varsity girl’s basketball co-coaches splitting the position’s salary; Dylan Kurtz, assistant varsity baseball coach; Jason Boring and Abby Rorabaugh, ticket takers and game managers; and Barbi Vena, athletic trainer. Salaries for each position will be in accordance with the current collective bargaining agreement.
3. The board authorized the purchase of interscholastic sports insurance with AG Administrators Inc. through Helmbold & Stewart Insurance Agency at a cost of $2,160. The policy, in effect during the 2019-20 school year, includes sports, with the exception of football, band and cheerleading.
4. The board hired Jennifer Fox as a part-time music and band instructor for grades kindergarten through 12 for the 2019-20 school year. Her annual salary will be $18,500.
5. The board approved extra-curricular positions for the 2019-20 school year, including: Crystal Graffius, newspaper adviser and junior-senior high school student council; Anne Elias, senior class co-adviser and junior class adviser; Jean Harkleroad, senior class co-adviser, National Honor Society adviser and yearbook adviser; and Sherry Jones, elementary student council adviser. Salaries for each position will be in accordance with the current collective bargaining agreement.
6. The board authorized advertising for a full-time para educator/personal care aide for the 2019-20 school year.
7. The board accepted the resignation of school Nurse Krystal Satterlee retroactive to July 3.
8. The board hired Jessie Romagna as school nurse with the stipulation an emergency permit can be obtained and the district receives all required clearances and paperwork. She will be paid an annual salary of $32,500 with full benefits.
9. The board authorized up to two directors attending the state School Board’s Association’s School Leadership Conference Oct. 16-18 at Hershey. The total cost for registration and lodging is $881 per director.