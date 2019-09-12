Highlights from Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners meeting include:
1. The commissioners noted two vacancies currently exist on the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority. Eligible residents are asked send letters of interest to the Clearfield County Commissioners.
2. The commissioners approved liquid fuels allocations for Brisbin Borough for $3,000 and Mahaffey Borough, $3,000. Commissioner John Sobel abstained on the vote for Mahaffey Borough’s allocation because he currently serves as its solicitor.
3. The board heard county Director of Elections Dawn Graham report online requests for absentee ballots are now being accepted. She said county residents, with a valid state driver’s license, who are unable to visit their local polling sites to cast their ballots, for various reasons are able to request an absentee ballot for the November municipal election at votespa.com/absenteeballot and the request will be forwarded to the county.
4. The commissioners announced several time slots are still available for the Clearfield County Solid Waste’s electronic recycling and household hazardous waste disposal Saturday. For additional information call 886-815-0016 or register online at ecsr.net.
5. The commissioners approved personnel changes including: new hires, Shannon Hoover, desk clerk III, county tax assessment office, effective Sept. 3; Austin Barrett, part-time corrections officer, Clearfield County Jail, effective Sept. 3; Brett Collins, Matthew Mallon, William Royer and Jessica Stavola, part-time telecommunicators, county emergency services dispatch, all effective Sept. 9; Heather Condon, desk clerk III, clerk of courts, effective Sept. 10; and Vincent Felli, licensed practical nurse, Clearfield County Jail, effective Sept. 23; transfers, Amanda Shaffer, desk clerk III to District Magisterial Judge Michael Morris’ office, effective Sept. 11; separations and retirements, Greg Hallstrom II, part-time corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail, effective Sept. 5; and Glenda Knisely, desk clerk II, prothonotary’s office.
The commissioners also approved intermittent leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act between Aug. 30 and Aug. 29, 2020 for a period of up to 12 weeks for an employee and approved unpaid leave of absence for a second employee from Aug. 5 through Nov. 5.