Highlights from Wednesday’s Pine Township Supervisor’s meeting include:
1. Supervisors discussed a recent sign posting by the state Game Commission extending its Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area into a portion of Pine Township. Supervisor Dave Johnson said the new borderline is south of Interstate 80 in the township.
He said the extension requires hunters that shoot deer in that area of the township to follow specific guidelines when harvesting their kill. He said he was told by a state official that boxes will be placed in the township for hunters to deposit deer heads.
Supervisor Tammy Henry expressed concern that hunters who utilize the township may not be aware of the border extension and may not be aware of the requirements associated with the disease management area.
2. Supervisors adopted both speed and weight limit ordinances for Greenwood, Anderson Creek and Oslong roads. All weights for all three roads are established at 10 tons. Greenwood and Oslong roads will be posted at 25-miles-per-hour and Anderson Creek Road, 35-miles-per hour. Weight and speed limits can now be enforced on all three roads, Johnson said. The township received no public comment on either ordinance, he said.
3. Supervisors reported work to extend a culvert pipe on Greenwood Road near the border of Pine and Pike townships was completed and work on Greenwood Road is expected to wrap up this week, weather permitting.
4. Supervisors reviewed bonding requirements for township roads established by the state Department of Transportation and said the board would consider adopting them into township law at the Sept. 25 meeting.