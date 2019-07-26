Highlights from Wednesday’s Pine Township Supervisors’ meeting include:
1. Supervisors reported the township received $415.25 in Act 13 funds from unconventional gas wells.
2. Supervisors reported their project to be funded with Clearfield County Aid has been approved. The township plans to use its allotment of $3,000 for crack sealing on the surface of Anderson Creek Road.
3. Supervisors approved sending Chairman David Johnson to Dirt and Gravel Road recertification training. The session will be held Sept. 24 at State College.
4. It was reported that five speed limit signs and posts have been ordered for Anderson Creek and Oslong roads. The cost is $404.65.
5. Attorney Heather Bozovich has been hired as the township’s new solicitor following the resignation for purposes of retirement from Kim Kesner.
6. Supervisors approved advertising the revised speed limit ordinance for the township roads. Greenwood and Oslong roads will be posted at 25-miles-per-hour and Anderson Creek Road, 35 mph.
The supervisors will have a hearing to receive public comment at the Aug. 28 meeting and will then consider the ordinance for adoption.
7. Supervisors approved advertising an ordinance setting the weight limits for township roads. The limits have been set based on studies performed by the state’s Local Technical Assistance Program. Greenwood, Oslong and Anderson Creek roads will all be set at 10 tons.
8. Culvert pipe will be replaced on Greenwood Road.
9. Supervisors authorized Jefferson Paving, Brookville, to perform grading on Greenwood Road at a cost of $8,925. The cost will cover grading, shaping and rolling the road plus removing materials from the job site.