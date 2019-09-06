CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Wednesday’s Pike Township Supervisors’ meeting include:
1. The supervisors accepted the August report from animal enforcement Officer Tom Shaffer. Shaffer responded to 15 incidents during the month. He issued four verbal warnings, three written warnings and one citation.
2. The supervisors reviewed communications from the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority. The reports noted two cases have been closed. One involved a package found in a township ditch with a name and address clearly visible. When the person was contacted they reported the package had been stolen from her porch. The second involved an unknown violator who dumped illegal waste along Stronach Road. Currently there is not enough evidence to locate or prosecute the offender, the report said.
3. The supervisors reported the final inspection for the new bridge in Olanta will be performed today at 11 a.m. The state Department of Transportation requested a township representative be present during the inspection.
4. The supervisors reviewed a communication from the county’s consulting Engineer P. Joseph Lehman Inc., Hollidaysburg, noting the bridge on Bridgeport Road spanning Anderson Creek and the bridge on township Road 584 over Little Clearfield Creek will be inspected.
5. The supervisors reviewed and had no comment on a subdivision for the Chester Bailor estate on Naulton Road.
The supervisors’ next meeting is Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the municipal building near Curwensville.