HOUTZDALE — Highlights from Monday’s Moshannon Valley School Board meeting include:
1. The board accepted the resignation of Tiffany Cover as a secondary English and language arts instructor, effective, Nov. 27, and authorized advertising the position.
2. The board authorized extending an offer of employment to Kent Bernier as a school police officer. Bernier will be paid $25 per hour for 7.5 hours per day during the school year.
3. The board increased the daily wages for substitute registered nurses $10 per hour from $90 to $100 and rate for substitute licensed practical nurses $1 per hour from $10 to $11.
4. The board appointed Alaric Gallo and Justin Fye as athletic workers. Directors authorized extending an offer of employment to Abigail Holencik as an athletic worker. All three of their salaries will be determined by the collective bargaining agreement with the Moshannon Valley Education Association. The board also accepted the resignation of Madison O’Donnell as an athletic worker.
5. The board approved paying cross country traffic workers $15 per event.
6. The board authorized extending an offer of employment to Ryan Cornelius as the assistant coach for varsity boy’s basketball. His salary will be determined by the collective bargaining agreement with the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
7. Directors approved a resolution stating the district would not increase property taxes above the Act 1 wage inflation index set as 3.9 percent or 3.58 mills set by the state Department of Education.