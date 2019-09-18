HOUTZDALE — Highlights from Monday’s Moshannon Valley School Board meeting include:
1. The board approved a request from Band Director Charles Gambino to take the high school marching band to the Clearfield/Centre County Band Show at Bald Eagle Oct. 19. The transportation costs of $475 were included in the district’s 2019-20 budget.
2.The board authorized extending an offer of employment to Jillian Kane as an elementary art instructor. She will receive a Step 1 salary and benefits package pursuant to the current Moshannon Valley Education Association collective bargaining agreement and the district’s receipt of of new hire documentation.
3. The board approved extending an offer of employment to Josiah Nagle as a personal care aid. He will receive salary and benefits pursuant to the current contract with the district’s support staff.
4. The board accepted the resignation of Eva Zimmerman as a personal care aide, effective Aug. 22 and approved advertising for a personal care aide.
5. The board accepted the resignations of Mark Dugan as head junior high wrestling coach and Jeff Zeak as varsity bocce coach and authorized advertising both positions.
6. The board approved an addendum to the agreement between the district and ESSNortheast LLC for an increase to the hourly rate for substitute custodians to $8.25 per hour.