MAHAFFEY — Highlights from Monday’s Mahaffey Borough Council’s meeting, as reported by Secretary Sally Long, include:
1. Council reported it has received the first installment of Community Development Block Grant funds it was awarded by Clearfield County Commissioners for demolition of the former Mahaffey High School. The check of $46,075 was deposited into the borough’s general fund and council authorized issuing a check for the same amount to Natalie Excavation & Demolition LLC.
The CDBG funds awarded to the borough totaled $60,000 and the company’s bid was $64,850.
2. Street Commissioner Dan Wright reported the brakes on the borough’s truck failed and the vehicle was taken to a local garage for repair. Wright said as soon as the truck is back he will be transporting millings donated by the state Department of Transportation to borough alleys. Wright said gates have also been installed at Scout Community Park.
3. Councilman Francis Ruffley reported he had spoken with representatives of Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey and they agreed to assist the borough in flushing the storm water grates.
4. Council reported Borough Solicitor John Sobel is reviewing ordinances regarding property cleanup and the possibility of working with the district Magisterial Court to cleanup the remnants of a property at 346 East Main St. that burned in January.