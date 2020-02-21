MAHAFFEY — Highlights from Monday’s Mahaffey Borough Council meeting, as reported by Secretary Sally Long, include:
1. Council received a notice from borough Solicitor John Sobel that he will be filing a summary complaint with the district magisterial court regarding cleanup of the burned out structure on East Main Street.
2. Council reported receiving an annual franchise fee of $1,189.74 from Comcast.
3. Council authorized the purchase of a backhoe attachment and a welder for employees’ use.
4. Council appointed Tina Wright and Sandie Parkhurst as borough auditors.
5. Council will look into costs associated with purchasing an electric service for the municipal building. Currently the borough shares its service with Scout Community Park.
6. Council reported it received complaints regarding the Christmas lights in the borough not being put up. Long said “Council is and has not been responsible for putting up the Christmas lights or the storage of them. Council has only agreed to pay the electric bill for the lights,” she said.