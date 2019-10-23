MAHAFFEY — Monday’s Mahaffey Borough Council meeting highlights as reported by Secretary Sally Long include:
1. Councilman David “Eddie” Miller reported that the Mahaffey Borough Municipal Authority is looking into obtaining information on collection agencies to help with some of the delinquent sewer bills.
2. Council reviewed information from Borough Solicitor John Sobel noting he was in contact with the property owners of 346 E. Main St. about cleaning the property and debris from a burned house and maintenance of the property.
Sobel said he was told that owners are looking for a contractor to remove the burned building and inquired whether the borough knew of any contractors willing to do the demolition. Sobel’s recommendation was to see if the owners will pay for the cleanup. If not, Sobel advised filing suit against the company.
3. Council reported the borough received a financial report from Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey.
4. Council reviewed a permit from PennSafe Building Inspection Services, DuBois, for the demolition of property on 237 W. Main St.
5. Council reviewed a communication from the state Department of Transportation reporting the estimated 2020 liquid fuel allocation for the borough is $12,840.25.
6. Council heard Mayor Robert Summers state he contacted state Game Commission about gunshots in the borough and was told there is nothing they can do unless they witness shooters.
7. Council heard Street Commissioner Dan Wright stated millings received from PennDOT have been applied to borough roads and he will be attaching the spreader and plow to the borough’s truck soon to prepare for the winter season.
8. Council heard President Gale Sherwood note the property where the former Mahaffey High School building was demolished has been planted with grass seed and trees.
9. Council received a request to hang picture flags of local veterans on poles throughout the borough. Long will get information to present at a future meeting.