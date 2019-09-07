IRVONA — Highlights from Irvona Borough Council include:
1. Council approved Lewis Paving, Osceola Mills to resurface a section of Julia Street at a cost of $4,200.
2. Council authorized to participate in a cleanup day Friday, Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elderberry Park with Beccaria Township. Council said it would contact the township to determine a list of items that would be accepted.
3. Council approved having a hole in the deck of Hopkins Street bridge repaired.
4. Council authorized sending a letter to a resident requesting they move their vehicle away from state Route 53 as it is creating a hazard by blocking motorist’s visibility.