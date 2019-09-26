WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board reviewed the following for consideration at Tuesday’s monthly business meeting:
1. Hiring coaches for the 2019-20 school year. Those recommended are Jenni Fox, assistant softball coach; Dylan Kurtz, junior varsity basketball coach; and Kerri Beck, junior high girl’s basketball coach.
2. Moving five freshman girls to the varsity girl’s basketball team and one freshman boy to the varsity boy’s basketball. Principal Douglas Martz said if the board approves the moves it would still allow the district to have junior high, junior varsity and varsity teams for both boys and girls.
3. Renewing the annual contract with Gittings Protective Security Inc., Ebensburg, to provide security for school events, including basketball games. The rate will be $25 per hour for unarmed guards and $35 per hour for armed guards.
4. Hiring a part-time 4.5 hour cafeteria worker at an hourly rate of $8.25 per hour with no benefits. Chana Hazelton, currently a cafeteria worker substitute, is recommended.
5. Granting permission for the Jr./Sr. High School band members to perform with the Purchase Line Red Dragon Marching Band on Oct. 25 at Purchase Line’s football game. The cost to the district is $106.50 for transportation.