WESTOVER — Highlights from Harmony Area School Board’s Oct. 1 meeting include:
1. The board hired coaches for the 2019-20 sports season. They include: Jenni Fox, assistant softball coach; Dylan Kurtz, junior varsity basketball coach; and Kerri Beck, junior high girl’s basketball coach. Their salaries will be determined per the terms found in the current bargaining agreement with the teacher’s union.
2. The board approved moving five freshmen girls and one freshmen boy to the respective varsity basketball teams.
3. The board authorized contracting with Gittings Protective Security, Ebensburg, to provide security services at school events. The cost per hour is $25 for unarmed guards and $35 for armed guards.
4. The board approved repairs to the cafeteria’s walk-in cooler by On-Line Refrigeration at a cost of $5,891.92.
5. The board authorized continuing to utilize the services of behavior Specialist Chelsea Williams. Williams will work up to three days per week through Oct. 31, 2020, at a cost of $350 per day, on-site, plus $150 for each function behavioral assessment. The total cost, not to exceed $30,000, will be paid for with the grant received from the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
6. The board hired Chana Hazelton as a 4.5-hour part-time cafeteria employee at a rate of $8.25 per hour and no benefits.
7. The board gave permission for music Instructor Jenni Fox to begin an after-school pilot music instruction program for elementary students during the 2019-20 school year. She will be paid $20 per hour for a maximum time of up to 100 hours.