WESTOVER — Highlights from Tuesday’s Harmony Area School Board meeting, as reported by Secretary Dara Campbell, include:
1. The board granted permission to Harmony Grange to utilize school property for parking for the Harmony Grange Fair, Sept. 17-21.
2. The board approved the purchase of a new freezer for the cafeteria from Central Restaurant Products at a cost of $1,538.90. The cost will be paid from the district’s cafeteria fund.
3. The board granted permission for the district’s Spanish classes and Spanish Club to attend “Mexico: Beyond the Mariachi” Monday, Sept. 30 at Penn State University, State College. The entrance fee is $288, fee for a substitute instructor is $136 and transportation is $346. Penn State will reimburse the district $238. The remainder of the cost is budgeted.
4. The board approved Harmony students attending the Harmony Grange Fair during the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 20.
5. The board authorized the Harmony Area High School band to perform at the Harmony Grange Fair’s opening ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and in the parade Saturday, Sept. 21.
6. The board approved renewing the agreement with Lock Haven University for the dual enrollment program. The contract covers the 2019-20 school year through 2023-24.
7. The board authorized Instructor Barbi Vena to attend the Life Science Consortium, “Engine of Central Pennsylvania” Sept. 9 and Nov. 8 at State College and March 30 at Harrisburg. Lodging and meal costs are $150 and travel expenses are $312.04. The expense was included in the current year’s budget.
8. The board approved interim Superintendent Norman Hatten and Assistant Principal and the district’s Federal Programs Coordinator Sarah Hartzell Teacher to attend the Federal Programs Coordinator training Sept. 10 at Appalachia Intermediate Unit No. 8, Duncansville at a cost of $29 for travel.
9. The board approved hiring Cecelia Curry as a para educator/personal care aide retroactive to Aug. 21. She will be paid $8.25 per hour and receive single benefits.
10. The board accepted the resignation of Ocean Ninosky as a full-time cafeteria employee, effective Aug. 12.
11. The board denied a request for two days of unpaid leave by an employee.
12. The board approved Patricia Yoder as a substitute for the cafeteria and Robert Peacock as a substitute for the maintenance department, pending the district’s receipt of their clearances.