WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board had a modest agenda at Tuesday’s monthly meeting.
Interim Superintendent Dale Kirsch told the board he reviewed five years worth of minutes to ensure the board was not forgetting business that it normally conducts during the month of February, but reported he found nothing.
“February is traditionally a light month,” Kirsch said.
The board approved the several items on the agenda. They are:
- A cooperative sponsorship of a girl’s softball program with Glendale School District. for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 season, at no cost to Harmony.
- Accepted the resignation of para educator Kimberly Holtz, effective Jan. 13. At last week’s work session of the board, assistant Principal Sarah Hartzell-Teacher reported the district is currently making do with substitutes in the position while it evaluates the number of para educators it needs for students in the district.
- Authorized Hartzell-Teacher to attend the Federal Programs Coordinator training on Feb. 10 at the Appalachia Intermediate Unit No. 8, Altoona. The cost for travel reimbursement $37.95 was included in the current year’s budget.
- Scheduled a buildings and grounds committee meeting of the board on Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school’s large group instruction area.
The board held an executive session for school safety following the meeting’s adjournment.