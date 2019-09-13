GRAMPIAN — Highlights from Monday’s Grampian Borough Council meeting, as reported by Secretary Betty Jo Sutika, include:
1. Council heard concerns from resident Sharon Harmic about Davis Run. Harmic reported the stream is full of silt and rocks and inquired whether it could be cleaned out. After discussion, council voted not to clean the stream. Councilman Nick Selner suggested other groups be contacted and asked to clean the stream.
2. Council heard from Selner, Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.’s chief, that the firefighters have had more than 80 calls this year. He said that number is higher than previous years. Selner also reported the recently purchased engine tanker has officially been placed into service.
3. Council heard Street Commissioner Lew Weber state the borough’s paving project is officially completed. The millings from the streets that were resurfaced and four loads of 2RC stone are at the park and will be used in the park and on dirt roads in the borough, Weber said.
4. Council reviewed the 2020 proposed budget. The spending plan, a combination of both the general and state road funds, shows expected income of $93,962.27 and expenses of $89,510.
5. Council reviewed the worker’s compensation invoice for the fire company from SWIF in the amount of $9,129 and from Selective Insurance for the borough’s liability and worker’s compensation for the borough’s employees of $6,780.