GRAMPIAN — Highlights from the recent Grampian Borough Council meeting include:
1. Council authorized the purchase of a used 2012 Dodge Ram 5500 truck with snowplow and spreader at a cost of $35,000.
2. Council approved the sale of the current 2005 Ford F350 plow truck and set a minimum bid at $4,000.
3. Council announced it is still working with Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. concerning a commercial lease agreement between the fire company and the borough for Grampian Community Park. A draft of the lease is currently being reviewed Secretary Betty Jo Sutika said and will be discussed at council’s April meeting.
4. Council authorized council President William Waterloo to attend emergency management system training.
5. Council reported the borough received $17,643 in 2020 liquid fuels funds and said borough streets will be swept April 25.