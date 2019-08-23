FLINTON — Highlights from Tuesday’s Glendale School Board meeting include:
1. The board hired Christie Sabol to serve as a substitute athletic trainer and Jennifer Putorek as the assistant cheerleading advisor.
2. The board accepted the resignations of professional staff members Jennifer Lechner and Autumn Kirsch, and the resignation for the purpose of retirement from professional staff member Bonnie Decker, all effective Tuesday, Aug. 20. Kirsch’s position will be advertised.
3. The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Glendale Education Association for a retirement incentive.
4.The board approved the district participating in the Cambria County Foster Grandparent Program in the elementary school and approved a two-year memorandum of understanding with the program. CCFGP tries to place at least one program volunteer with a child whose circumstances limit their academic, social or economic development to provide one-on-one assistance and perform duties based on the needs of children selected by the school district during 15 to 40 hours per week.
5. The board authorized advertising for maintenance substances.
6. The board approved agreements with Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program, Clearfield/Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission and Community Connections of Clearfield & Jefferson Counties for student assistance programs.
7. The board approved an agreement for the 2019-20 school year with the Alternative Community Resource Program of Johnstown for the Center of Achievement School for socially or emotionally disturbed classrooms at a cost per student, per day, of $135. It also accepted a contract for the 2019-20 school year with the Alternative Community Resource Program of Johnstown for the Center for Achievement School for Autism Spectrum Disorders classrooms at a cost per student, per day, of $155.
8. The board heard both the recent Back to School Bash at Beechwoods Park, Coalport, and the Meet the Vikings night were both very successful. Elementary Principal Kate Bacher told the board 250 children attended the bash to receive backpacks, school supplies and services such as free haircuts. “It was craziness but in a good way,” she said.
9. The board also heard the after-school program operated by Respective Solutions will be expanded during the 2019-20 school year to take in students in grades kindergarten through eight and provide transportation. Bacher said the program is very well received and provides kids with a snack, homework assistance, science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities and recreation activities.