FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved several items of business at Tuesday’s special meeting.
The board approved a resolution implementing temporary instruction provisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution notes COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization and the state Department of Education determined the pandemic constitutes an emergency requiring the board to determine the risks COVID-19 represents to students, staff and the community requiring an extraordinary response.
The resolution declares the pandemic is an emergency within the meaning of Section 520.1 of the state School Code.
The resolution states, “For the duration of said pandemic but in no event for any period exceeding four years, the superintendent shall have the duty and authority to develop a health and safety plan in a form and manner prescribed by the state Department of Education that ensures a minimum of 180 days of instruction, allowing a minimum of 900 hours of instruction at the elementary level and 990 hours of instruction at the secondary level, employing any combination of in-person, virtual and distance learning as the superintendent deems appropriate to address the health and safety of students, faculty and community and the learning needs of the students.
“Such instruction shall comply in full with the requirement of Chapter 4 of the regulations of the state Board of Education and with curriculum standards published in accordance.”
Directors accepted resignations from Instructor Gary Walstrom Jr. and assistant varsity wrestling Coach Dan Dudurich. The board authorized advertising for a social studies/business computer and information technology teacher.
Directors approved Brian Kuhn as an athletic volunteer with the girl’s basketball program.